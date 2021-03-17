Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.72

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.72 and last traded at $41.32, with a volume of 61374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.58.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1,233.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 55,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

