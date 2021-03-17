Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,116 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.