Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EQR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.11.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

