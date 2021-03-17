Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,649 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 14.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 10.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,006 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on STM. Cowen increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

STM opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.