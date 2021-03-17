Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.55.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,101 shares of company stock worth $19,828,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

