Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $26.10.

