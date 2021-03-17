MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $1,730.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.17.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,550.49 on Monday. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,747.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,487.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9,689.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,038 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,502,000 after acquiring an additional 105,232 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,643,000 after acquiring an additional 72,749 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after acquiring an additional 561,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after acquiring an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.