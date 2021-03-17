MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Lifted to Buy at BTIG Research

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

MELI has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.17.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,550.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,747.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,487.54. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,689.96 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

