MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $19,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after acquiring an additional 121,696 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 119,056 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7,093.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 83,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,499 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,384,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,901,000 after acquiring an additional 77,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.17.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,550.49 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,747.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,487.54. The company has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,689.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

