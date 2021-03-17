Melon Price Up 3.3% This Week (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Melon token can now be bought for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.59 or 0.00648940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00070418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025933 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00034971 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon (MLN) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

