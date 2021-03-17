Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,253 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,457,020,000 after purchasing an additional 856,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,150,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175,734 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.86 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

