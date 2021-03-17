Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 3,420 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $149.90 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

