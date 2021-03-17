Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54. The company has a market cap of $158.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

