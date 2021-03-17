MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). MediWound posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 82,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

MDWD traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. 46,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,845. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $147.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

