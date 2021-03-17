Medical Properties Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,404 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,300% compared to the typical daily volume of 386 call options.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,991 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,217 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,732,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

