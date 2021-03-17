McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. McAfee traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 26566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MCFE. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

