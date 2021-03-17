Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,296 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $21,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MXIM. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,720,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MXIM stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.21. 35,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,014. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

