Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

MAXR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of MAXR traded down $3.86 on Tuesday, hitting $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,211. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

