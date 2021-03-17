Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000.

Shares of IWP opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

