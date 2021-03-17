Mather Group LLC. Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,107 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,564 shares of company stock valued at $11,428,415. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

