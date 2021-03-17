Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTLS. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Materialise has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -498.13 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materialise will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the third quarter worth $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Stevard LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

