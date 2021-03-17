Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $100,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.41. The stock had a trading volume of 31,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,873. The firm has a market cap of $377.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.53.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

