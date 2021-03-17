Masco (NYSE:MAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Insiders have sold a total of 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Masco by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 429.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 272,537 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Masco by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 52,082 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Masco by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.