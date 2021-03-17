Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 82,860 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,652,000. Dover makes up about 3.9% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dover by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,296,000 after acquiring an additional 647,756 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dover by 532.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after acquiring an additional 409,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Dover by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after acquiring an additional 358,718 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,227,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,987. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $136.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

