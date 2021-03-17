Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up 0.9% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth $70,262,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,088.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 525,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 512,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after acquiring an additional 428,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,059.9% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 310,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 296,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,998. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.