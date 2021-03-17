Martkist (MARTK) Reaches One Day Volume of $8,481.00

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. Martkist has a total market cap of $176,253.52 and $8,481.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Martkist coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Martkist has traded up 129.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Martkist

MARTK is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 15,930,422 coins and its circulating supply is 15,742,422 coins. Martkist’s official message board is medium.com/@martkist . Martkist’s official website is www.martkist.org

Martkist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Martkist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Martkist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Martkist using one of the exchanges listed above.

