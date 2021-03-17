Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the February 11th total of 52,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ MMLP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 302,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,561. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $105.40 million, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 164,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 163,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

