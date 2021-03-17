Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 323.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,676,000 after buying an additional 1,383,932 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 669,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,576,000 after purchasing an additional 188,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,703,000 after purchasing an additional 112,950 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 257,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,101,000 after purchasing an additional 83,251 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 722.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after buying an additional 77,291 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE:MLM opened at $337.68 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $353.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.64.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.