Mark Palamountain Sells 850 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $15,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,366.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Palamountain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limoneira alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Palamountain sold 650 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $11,056.50.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00.

Shares of LMNR stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,994. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $287.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Limoneira by 387.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Limoneira during the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 24.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 6.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Limoneira by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMNR. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.