Marita Zuraitis Sells 3,333 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10.

HMN traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.42. 1,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMN. Raymond James began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

