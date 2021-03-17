MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Stock Price Down 1%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 845,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,758,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

MariMed Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed Inc provides consulting services for the design, development, operation, management, and optimization of medical cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities. It also develops and manages facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis, and cannabis-infused products under the Kalm Fusion, Betty's Eddies, and Nature's Heritage brand name.

