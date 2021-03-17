Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.43% from the company’s previous close.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 249,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

