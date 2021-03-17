Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%.

Shares of MARA traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.27. 18,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,827,273. Marathon Patent Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.62 and a beta of 4.33.

In related news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,148,502.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,953,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

