Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Issues Earnings Results

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. Marathon Patent Group has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.62 and a beta of 4.33.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,953,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

