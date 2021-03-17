Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 763,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 83,705 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

