MANTRA DAO (OM) Hits Market Cap of $154.60 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 52.9% against the U.S. dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $154.60 million and approximately $58.13 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.51 or 0.00455749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00063351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00056795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.00123624 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00074112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.05 or 0.00586680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000514 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,715,698 tokens. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

MANTRA DAO Token Trading

