ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,046.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth $22,305,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

