ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.24

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.24 and last traded at $104.03, with a volume of 7094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.09.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

