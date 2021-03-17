Manna (MANNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $389,157.72

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 54.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. Manna has a total market capitalization of $389,157.72 and $20.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Manna has traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Manna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002458 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,233.06 or 1.01282775 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,994,560 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,982 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com

Buying and Selling Manna

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.