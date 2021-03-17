Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group stock remained flat at $$2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. Man Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.