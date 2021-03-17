Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the February 11th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Major Drilling Group International from $9.75 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

