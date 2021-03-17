Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 474,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 42,156 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

