Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Separately, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,406,000.

Shares of SVSVU stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.79. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $13.29.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

