Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,341 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $58.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $265.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

