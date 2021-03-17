Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 551,792 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 551,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.56.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

