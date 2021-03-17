Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Black Knight by 3,768.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,277 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 293.7% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,518 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $41,547,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,030,000 after buying an additional 422,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 508.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

