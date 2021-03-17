Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 15,013 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 245.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,013 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 75,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Shares of ELS opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $68.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

