Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $55,673,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SunPower by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 458,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SunPower by 23,074.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,620 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 27.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 428,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,150 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SunPower by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 419,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 139,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPWR. Truist increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

In other SunPower news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,337.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 316,336 shares of company stock worth $10,925,717 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPWR opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

