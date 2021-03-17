Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.18

Shares of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $4.83. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 34,557 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magal Security Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $106.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAGS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Magal Security Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 753,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Magal Security Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 34,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

