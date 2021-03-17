Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to report ($3.78) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($2.71). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($15.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.52) to ($14.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($14.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.65) to ($6.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.26. 68 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,694. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $137.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,183,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,993,000 after purchasing an additional 286,724 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,130,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 210,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after buying an additional 37,120 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,619,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

